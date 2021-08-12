Law agencies unite to wage war against gang mentality

Gang mentality is not welcome in Douglas County, and Sheriff Tim Pounds, Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, and Capt. Duncan Quarless, of the Douglas County Schools Police Department met Monday to discuss ways to eliminate it.
“We are coming together to more efficiently and effectively combat gangs in the county,” Sparks said in the meeting, held at the Douglasville Police Department. “We’re not saying we’re overrun with gangs but we want to get ahead of the problem.”
Sparks said it is a proactive stance, an approach that will protect the community as a whole.
“This is the first step for us to make sure the school system, community and county are safe from the influx of gang mentality,” Sparks said.
They agree that by working together, they will be better able to protect the community. They say they are not oblivious to what’s happening in Atlanta and its suburbs.
“We have to protect our kids,” Pounds said, adding that some youths become involved with gangs by the age of 13.
Quarless said some are even younger.
Gang mentality oftentimes results in criminal activity, such as the recent rash of crimes involving entering automobiles to steal guns. Even so, Pounds said this is preventable, noting that it is the responsibility of vehicle owners to lock their vehicles.
Sparks agreed.
“It’s a crap shoot,” he said. “If I pulled the door handles on 10 vehicles, I’m going to be able to get in at least four of them.”
“And out of that four, most of them will have a gun,” Pounds said. “Everybody has a gun these days.”
Douglasville Police Lt. Ken Winklepleck said he attended a conference on gangs last month in Savannah where it was estimated that there are 71,000 documented gang members in the state. He said there are probably three times as many undocumented members. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working on creating a database that may be more accurate, Winklepleck said.
The trio plans to meet again in the next few weeks, along with representatives from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, Department of Juvenile Justice and State Probation Office.
“We need to make sure we dot our I’s and cross our T’s,” Sparks said. “We are not randomly going out charging people with gang involvement, but if the shoe fits, they have to wear it.”
