Lavern Holcombe

Eva “Lavern” Lynch McIntosh Holcombe peacefully left this earth on November 17, 2021. Lavern was born to Lawrence Levanne Lynch and Eva Mae Bonds Lynch on October 19, 1933 in Thomaston, GA. Lavern spent her life tirelessly working as a dedicated loving mother and teacher with the Bremen City School System. She began teaching in 1964. Lavern obtained her Master’s degree in Education from the University of West Georgia while raising four wonderful children. As much as she enjoyed teaching, she enjoyed dancing and traveling. She visited every state and many countries. She loved to travel with her grandchildren as well. Lavern was a dedicated and loving mother who treasured her role in life most to being “Grannie” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren and those she adopted as her own.
Lavern is survived by her loving children; William Stephen and his wife Cindy McIntosh of Bremen, GA, Donald Eugene McIntosh and partner Robin Scott of Bremen, Lisa Renee McIntosh and partner Eddie Banks of Carrollton, GA; grandchildren, Callie (Josh) Hulsey, Stephanie (Dustin) Junior, Clare (Montana) Costa, Elaine (Waylon) Stone, Tyler (Taylor) McIntosh, Krissy (Brad) Culpepper, Clayton (Courtney) McIntosh, Keith (Brooke) Redding, Ivey Redding, Kyle (Tabor) Kiser; 16 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Lavern is predeceased by her parents, first husband, William ‘Bill’ Henry McIntosh and second Husband, Troy Holcombe; daughter, Cynthia Elaine Redding; son-in-law, Randall Keith Redding; daughter-in-law, Sandy Weaver McIntosh; brother, Lawrence Lavanne Lynch, Jr. and sister-in-law, Virginia Lynch.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church Chapel. The family will receive friends at Tabernacle Baptist Church Chapel on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen. Keith Redding, Tyler McIntosh, Clayton McIntosh, Kyle Kiser, Josh Hulsey and Brad Culpepper are serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Montana Costa, Dustin Junior and Waylon Stone.
Her life was a testament to Ephesians 4:32, “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Group of Carroll County, P.O. BOX 1273, Carrollton, GA 30112 or Jones Elementary School, 206 Lakeview Dr., Bremen, GA 30110.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.almonfuneralhome.com for the family.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
