Lauretta Lajoie

Lauretta Theresa Brouillard Lajoie, 81, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1940, in West Warwick, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Albert Joseph Brouillard and the late Ella McNeal Brouillard.
She worked in Florida as a phlebotomist for over 20 years, prior to moving to the West Georgia area.
In her younger years, she enjoyed playing bingo, and following retirement, her grandchildren were her world and joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Vickie and Roger Foye of Hoschton, and Michelle Fowler of Carrollton; sisters, Sandy Brouillard, Margie Brouillard and Florence Brouillard, all of Massachusetts; 11 grandchildren,
and 12 great-grand-
children.
Memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high tower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.