Mrs. Laura Willene Jackson Walker, 79, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Mrs. Walker was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on November 28, 1941, the daughter of the late William R. Jackson and Floy Alice Turner Jackson. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her son, William Huddleston; sisters and brother-in-law, Etta Thornton, Gwen and Don Spinks; brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Lois Jackson; great grand niece, Christina Lawson; step daughter, Deborah Fritz and her children, Anthony Walker, Billy Lawson, Lalina Lawson; stepson, Michael Walker; step great grandchildren, Angel Smith, Paige Smith, Rhett Lawson and granddaughter, Holly Hosey Adams, along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Walker; daughter, Rhonda Dale Huddleston; sister, Alma Buchanan; brothers, Charles Jackson, Willis Jackson and a brother-in-law, Lewis Thornton.
A graveside service and interment will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Whitesburg City Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Caldwell officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
