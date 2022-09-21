Mrs. Laura Sandra Wright, 76, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on September 20, 2022.

Mrs. Wright was born on February 4, 1946 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late J.C. and Meady Bell Whitley. She was retired from Tanner Medical Center where she worked as a nurse.

