Mrs. Laura Sandra Wright, 76, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on September 20, 2022.
Mrs. Wright was born on February 4, 1946 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late J.C. and Meady Bell Whitley. She was retired from Tanner Medical Center where she worked as a nurse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Hope and Dana Shick.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Wright; her sons and daughter-in-law, Sammy “Shine” and Rebecca Wright and Don Wright; her grandchildren, Jaycee Schick, Drew Shick, Austin Wright, Montana Merrill, Whitley Wright, and Dylan Wright; and six great-grandchildren.
No formal funeral service is planned, but the family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11:00 till 2:00 p.m. After the viewing and visitation, Mrs. Wright’s body will be cremated.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
