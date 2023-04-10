Laura Lisa Sacandy
Laura Lisa Sacandy, 63, of Mableton, Georgia passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. She was born on December 5, 1959 in Pasadena, Texas. She is the daughter of Mavis Yvonne Brown and the late James Ako Sacandy.

Self-made and hard-working, Laura's adult life and individualistic spirit were heavily inspired by strong women such as Anne Wortham and Ayn Rand.

