Laura Lisa Sacandy, 63, of Mableton, Georgia passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. She was born on December 5, 1959 in Pasadena, Texas. She is the daughter of Mavis Yvonne Brown and the late James Ako Sacandy.
Self-made and hard-working, Laura's adult life and individualistic spirit were heavily inspired by strong women such as Anne Wortham and Ayn Rand.
She was a lover of music, dance, modern architecture, mid-century design and art of all forms. Laura brought culture, elegance and fun to the lives of those around her. She was tenderhearted and kind to humans and animals alike. Laura's uniquely beautiful laughter, effortless style, sense of playfulness, quick wit, and striking beauty will be cherished and missed by those who were fortunate enough to have known her.
She is survived by her mother, Mavis Yvonne Brown; sisters, Holly L. Neyman, Karen L. Sacandy; brothers, James C. Sackandy, James C. Mathis, Jr., Mark Steven Sacandy and his wife Rosemarie G. Sacandy, niece, Natalie A. West and her husband Joshua S. West of Bremen, Georgia; nephew, Nicolas R. Sacandy and his wife Karen F. Sacandy of Buchanan, Georgia; great nephews and nieces, Henry, Paul, and Ruby West, and Jack Sacandy. She is also survived and dearly missed by her close friend and partner, Timothy Michael Cook of Gainesville.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel located at 306 Westview Drive, Villa Rica, Ga 30180. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
