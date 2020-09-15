Laura Luther Carnes, 56, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Garden in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors attending these services please remember to remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household and wear a mask.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home, Villa Rica
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.