Latoya Brintley, 36, of Riverdale, Georgia, died on Feb. 15, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at noon at United in Christ Christian Church, 7455 Mt Vernon Road in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Viewing will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
