Villa Rica hosted their Leadership Luncheon Wednesday with Dr. Omar Latouff, who is a heart and vascular specialist with Tanner Health Care, as the speaker. Lattouf performs open-heart and chest surgery for Tanner Health System.

Lattouf completed his medical degree at the Emory University School of Medicine and completed his internship at Grady. He finished up his schooling at the Emory University Hospital and their affiliates.

