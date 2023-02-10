Villa Rica hosted their Leadership Luncheon Wednesday with Dr. Omar Latouff, who is a heart and vascular specialist with Tanner Health Care, as the speaker. Lattouf performs open-heart and chest surgery for Tanner Health System.
Lattouf completed his medical degree at the Emory University School of Medicine and completed his internship at Grady. He finished up his schooling at the Emory University Hospital and their affiliates.
Besides Georgia, Lattouf has practiced across the United States, and has been performing open heart surgeries for over 30 years. He has received much praise within the healthcare industry whether it be from his fellow doctors or national physician review websites.
Currently Lattouf is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. He also remains on the staff at Emory University School of Medicine as a professor of cardiothoracic surgery. Lattouf is responsible for Emory University's online learning program for cardiothoracic surgery residents.
During his speech Lattouf discussed what it was about Tanner that encouraged him to join.
“When I came here and I met the people at Tanner, the nurses, the therapists, the people in the business office, and the leadership, everyone at Tanner feels as if Tanner is their home, as if they own the hospital," he said. "They are not working for someone.”
He answered a question from the audience about the LVAD implant.
“It is like a motorized heart," he said. "This technology I have been involved in almost since its inception back in the 1980s.”
He praised the advancement in the technology saying, “It replaces the heart, and you are connected to a machine the size of a refrigerator. Since then it has gotten smaller and smaller and smaller and now the LVAD is the size of less than a car battery.”
The Villa Rica Leadership Luncheon Series is designed to bring together executives, entrepreneurs, educational leaders and innovators from west georgia. The next three speakers will be in April, June and August with no exact date or speaker announced yet. The final speaker will be Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal speaking on Oct. 4.
