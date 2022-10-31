The Carrollton Trojans are headed to the playoffs after winning a region title and finishing the regular season undefeated.
Central, Haralson County, Heard and Mt. Zion also picked up wins.
Here is a look at extra action from Friday. Other game recaps available in the latest weekend edition.
The Blue Devils contained one of the best offenses in the state Friday night, but fell just short in the region contest.
Bremen dropped to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in Region 6-AAA.
The Blue Devils got on the board first when Aiden Price connected with Jonah Hatchett on a 15-yard TD pass in the first quarter.
Adairsville entered the game with a 7-1 record and avoided the upset, scoring in the final two touchdowns of the game.
The Blue Devils close out the regular season next week with a game at home against Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe.
The Eagles improved their record to 5-4 overall with the region win Friday night.
The Eagles jumped out to a 26-7 lead at the half and never looked back.
The Eagles have outscored their opponents 250-164.
Mt. Zion heads into the last game of the regular season spreading the offensive wealth.
Sherrod Montgomery headed into the game against Central Christian with seven TDs.
Alex Zaleya had five touchdowns through the first five games.
Stanley Cross threw six TDs through eight games.
Malachi Ackles is the team’s leading receiver.
(Statistics come from teams posting on MaxPreps).
