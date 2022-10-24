The Carrollton Trojans held off Westlake in one of its closest games of the season to stay unbeaten heading into their last game of the regular season.
Central and Heard County also picked up wins in Thursday-night games.
Coahulla Creek 14, Bremen 10
The Bremen Blue Devils took a 10-7 lead at the half, but were shutout over the final two quarters in the Region 6-AAA matchup.
The Colts went up 7-0 in the first quarter before Aiden Price connected with Jonah Hatchett on a 7-yard screen pass for the Blue Devils’ only TD of the game.
Bremen scored its last points of the game on a Wyatt Mathis-Kline 43-yard field goal right before halftime.
Coahulla Creek scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to rally for the region win.
The loss dropped Bremen to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in league play.
The Blue Devils return home next week against Adairsville in a region contest.
Carrollton 28, Westlake 19
The Carrollton Trojans head into the final week of the regular season next week at Campbell next week with a perfect record.
The Trojans improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 2-AAAAAAA with the win over Westlake.
With the win, Carrollton clinched first place in the region.
Bryce Hicks led the way for Carrollton with three rushing TDs.
Westlake led 7-0 when it returned a pick six and added the extra point for the first score of the game, but the Trojans took control and led 21-13 at the half.
The Trojans bounced back with two first-quarter TDs.
Julian Lewis helped put the Trojans on the board when he hit Caleb Odom on a 40-yarder.
Bryce Hicks added a 9-yard run for the Trojans second score of the game.
Hicks found the end zone again in the second quarter to give the Trojans a 21-7 lead on a 5-yard run.
With under a minute to go in the first half, Westlake scored a touchdown, but missed the extra point.
Early in the third quarter, the Lions cut the lead to 21-19 on their third TD of the game, but the two-point conversion failed.
Hicks added his third TD of the game on a 4-yard run.
Jacob Russell added his fourth extra point of the game to give the Trojans the 28-19 final.
Central 51, S.E. Whitfield 6
The Lions played a Thursday night Region 7-AAAA contest in Dalton and waltzed away with the victory.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Lions and improved their record to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Quarterback Devan Powell heads into the final two games of the season as one of the Lions most dangerous offensive weapons.
Through eight games, Powell has thrown for 1,039 yards and 9 TDs. He has also shown his ability to rush the football. Powell tallied 358 yards on the ground with 10 TDs.
Jonaz Walton has rushed for 1,134 yards and 14 TDs.
Vicari Swain has caught 32 passes for 483 yards and 5 TDs.
Heard 28, Mt. Zion 10
The Braves improved to 4-4 overall with a Thursday night win.
Mt. Zion also dropped to 4-4.
Three players have thrown passes for the Braves this season with Shaun Swofford leading the way with 732 yards and 11 TDs.
Roro Edmonson has thrown for 285 yards and five TDs.
Dereon Pearson has been the Braves go-to guy on the ground with 542 yards and 9 TDs.
Pearson has two games with over 1,000 yards.
Mt. Zion relies on its ground game to move the football.
After eight contests, Stanley Cross is just 16 of 26 for six TDs and 358 yards. He has also rushed for 77 yards.
Preston Denney leads the Mt. Zion rushing attack with 430 yards and three TDs.
Sherrod Montgomery has a team-leading seven TDs on 334 yards.
Although the Eagles don’t throw often, Malachi Ackles is the team’s leading receiver with 15 catches for 354 yards and 6 TDs.
Creekside 63, Villa Rica 0
The Wildcats dropped to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in Region 5-AAAAA action with Friday’s loss.
Villa Rica has lost two in a row and will close out the regular season against Jackson.
