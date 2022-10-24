Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.