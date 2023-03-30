An eclectic crowd of local artisans, city and county government officials, art enthusiasts and an array of other citizens converged at The Depot on Bradley in Carrollton on Wednesday evening to see the opening of “The Last Supper Exhibit” that featured reproductions of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece.

After premiering in New York City earlier this year, the next stop on the traveling exhibition’s tour was Carrollton where it serves as the featured attraction for the annual “Art Takeover” in Carrollton.

