An eclectic crowd of local artisans, city and county government officials, art enthusiasts and an array of other citizens converged at The Depot on Bradley in Carrollton on Wednesday evening to see the opening of “The Last Supper Exhibit” that featured reproductions of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece.
After premiering in New York City earlier this year, the next stop on the traveling exhibition’s tour was Carrollton where it serves as the featured attraction for the annual “Art Takeover” in Carrollton.
The presentation was funded by the City of Carrollton. Michael Stone, CEO and founder of Milestone Investment Management, and his wife, Andrea, are serving Title Sponsors for the event.
“Andrea was a K-5 public school art teacher for 25 years and is a very talented in her own right as a painter and sculptor, so there’s that connection,” Stone responded when asked why he is sponsoring the exhibit.
“And I too love art,” he added, “but I also thought that bringing the exhibit to Carrollton would provide not only a wonderful opportunity for our citizens in the immediate area to see it, but it would have an economic impact as well. “
He added, “People from other towns will be coming, so it will be a great way to show that our community is one of diverse interests and opportunities, one of which support of the arts. From a business perspective, it says a great deal about what Carrollton has to offer.”
Preceding the official opening of the exhibit, Maria Lundin, an art instructor in the Department of Art at the University of West Georgia, provided attendees with a brief narrative on da Vinci’s life, his various works of art as a painter and sculptor, and his lesser known talents as an engineer, scientist and architect.
“He was immensely talented, but possessed some traits that could be somewhat annoying, especially his delays in completing commissioned works,” she said, “including ‘The Last Supper.”
His depiction of Jesus Christ and the Twelve Apostles when they gathered for their last meal together took him approximately four years to complete between 1494 and 1498.
Although possibly more well known for his “Mona Lisa” portrait, da Vinci’s depiction of Christ’s last supper with the his 12 disciples also ranks as one of the most notable paintings of the High Renaissance movement. It is thought that he created “The Last Supper” approximately five years prior to his magnum opus, “Mona Lisa,” one of the most famous, critiqued and discussed paintings of all-time.
The actual mural painting measures 15’ x 28’ feet and covers a wall in the refectory of a convent in Milan, Italy.
During her presentation at Wednesday’s exhibit opening, Maria Lundin , instructor of art at the University of West Georgia, both enlightened and amused guests with her comments regarding da Vinci’s historical background and his personality quirks and traits. She noted that he was not only an extraordinary artist, but also became known for his notebooks in which he created drawings and notes on a variety of subjects, including anatomy, astronomy, botany, paleontology and cartography.
During her presentation, Lundin displayed various slides that pictured many of da Vinci’s most famous works.
