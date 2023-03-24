Carrollton’s boys lacrosse team played in perhaps the most significant game in school history on Thursday against the Hillgrove Hawks to essentially determine the top of region 7A area 3.

With the game tied 14-14 and the clock ticking down in regulation, Trojan Liam Laney delivered the game-winning goal with 5.6 seconds left, and Carrollton’s defense held on for a 15-14 win.

Trending Videos