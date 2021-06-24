Vacation Bible School ends today at Oak Grove Baptist Church, closing another chapter in a 70-year tradition at the church.
“For Oak Grove Church, Vacation Bible School is a five-day program where students are able to play, sing, and learn about Jesus Christ,” said Nikki Sewell, a member of the church.
Vacation Bible School is a specialized form of religious education for children that is associated with Protestant churches and takes place just after the school year, during the kids’ summer vacation from school. It has proved to be an easy way to get kids excited and involved in church activities, while also giving them the opportunity to meet people within the community.
“Oak Grove’s primary focus of Vacation Bible School is creating an environment where children can be in the word of God, while also allowing them to create a firm foundation in Jesus.”
For over 70 years Oak Grove has been hosting VBS for students in the community. This year the program began June 21 and was held each day from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The purpose is to create themed activities that entertain the children with the chance to learn about God, Sewell said.
“Each year is always a different theme, or key verse,” said Sewell. “But the constant is always the same, which is Jesus!”
The Bible-related theme for this year was “Concrete and Cranes, building upon the love of Jesus.” It comes from Philippians 1:6: “Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.”
Last year, when the pandemic hit, Oak Grove adapted to teaching virtually. Instead of canceling the program altogether, VBS teachers wanted to continue offering experiences to the children in the community.
“Even when the pandemic hit, we still held VBS,” said Sewell. “We made packets of snacks and crafts and offered virtual Bible sessions and music.”
“This year has had its challenges with planning VBS. Not really knowing what the turnout would be and how the pandemic would affect our attendance, which is down a few [children] from 2019, but not much.
According to Sewell, there were at least 60 volunteers with over 100 kids each night this year. As part of their mission, all the children donated money during the program for water filters for the people in Guatemala.
In addition, Chick-fil-A has donated food for all our volunteers, and Sun South sent a decoration for the church all week.
“We love our community,” said Sewell. “Vacation Bible School is a service our church provides to the community,” said Sewell. “We like for our volunteers to be involved in the church already, but there are also other ways to be involved.”
