Carroll County’s leading expert on COVID gave a sober assessment of the virus to Villa Rica’s civic and business community on Aug. 11, stressing the importance of vaccines to prevent spread of the disease.
Dr. Laura Larson, director of infection prevention for Tanner Health System, spoke at the city’s Leadership Luncheon, a bi-monthly program sponsored by Main Street Villa Rica. It is designed to bring together executives, entrepreneurs and school and municipal leaders to hear other leaders discuss the challenges of leadership in many fields.
Larson, a Carrollton native, has been dealing with the COVID pandemic in the west Georgia community since it first entered the region in March 2020. She noted that a recent spike in hospitalizations at Tanner facilities was likely due to the Delta variant; a mutated form of the original virus strain.
Viruses mimic living organisms by evolving, or mutating, over time to be resistant to whatever may be in a host’s body that might kill it. As long as COVID continues to thrive within its human hosts, medical experts expect it will continue to mutate.
In her address on Thursday, Larson said that her colleagues had hoped to have enough people vaccinated to create “herd immunity” before COVID-19 had spawned such a variant as Delta.
“Vaccines are less effective against Delta than the original strain,” she said, but still more effective than flu vaccines are against influenza.
She said she had consulted with a nurse practitioner in Carrollton facility’s Intensive Care Unit about the most recent COVID infections over what was being seen last year.
“She said this is different,” Larson said. “She said people are dying faster.”
She added that of the 67 patient deaths that the Tanner system has monitored since February, only four patients had been vaccinated.
“So that calculates to about a 93% to 94% chance that your vaccine will save you from dying,” Larson the civic and business leaders.
Larson began with an overview of how Tanner facilities has handled the COVID pandemic since the first patients were diagnosed with the virus on March 19, 2020.
The next day, she said, tents were set up outside Tanner Medical Centers in Carrollton and Villa Rica, and the Higgins hospital in Bremen. Before long, almost all patient visitors were prohibited at the hospitals – just as visitor access was restricted last week in reaction to the new COVID surge.
She said making the call to cut off extremely ill people from their friends and family was a difficult decision.
“We're really close community and I do feel like there are patients that really need someone there with them,” Larson said. “And so that's been our struggle with visitation.”
But by late December, in what Larson called “a Christmas miracle,” Tanner hospitals began receiving doses of the first vaccines given emergency approval by the FDA. As of mid-August, she said, the hospitals have delivered over 23,000 doses of COVID vaccine for the community.
Yet the year of the pandemic left its impact on the local medical community.
“I think it was probably harder on nursing staff and just about anybody because, you know, you get close to patients when you're working with them for those eight hours. It was really, really, really difficult. I have some nurses that I've worked with for years that are no longer in nursing. I have a lot of them say they definitely have PTSD from what happened.”
Larson praised volunteers within the community who stepped up with gifts of food and outpourings of support during the height of the pandemic. And when normal supplies of personal protective gear were stretched thin, she said the community stepped up to replace the gear with homemade versions.
Much of Larson’s comments were focused on vaccinations and various drugs that have been developed during the pandemic, as well as what doctors and nurses have learned about the disease during the past year.
As of Wednesday, the state Department of Health was reporting that 72,261 doses of vaccine had been administered in Carroll County. Despite this fact, however, fewer than 30% of county residents are fully vaccinated, having received both doses of the two-dose vaccines.
Last Thursday, Tanner reported that there were 65 patients in its west Georgia facilities, an increase of 22.6% over what was being reported the prior week. At Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton, 41 patients were hospitalized, a number that represents nearly a quarter (22.7%) of licensed beds at that facility. The previous week, 36 patients were hospitalized there.
At Tanner Health Center/Villa Rica and Higgins General Hospital in Bremen, there were 21 and 3 patients, respectively.
As of Wednesday, the state Department of Health was reporting that there had been 8,096 confirmed cases of COVID in Carroll County since the start of the pandemic, resulting in over 350 hospitalizations and 135 confirmed deaths.
Larson told the Villa Rica leaders that the type of COVID vaccines that were issued under emergency approvals by the FDA are about 95% effective for the virus, as compared to flu vaccines that are usually around 76% effective.
Larson said that neither the COVID vaccine nor the flu vaccine will prevent people from getting either disease — but she said that is not the reason they are given. She said that vaccines are given to prevent those illnesses from requiring hospitalization or producing fatal outcomes.
“The endpoint of getting flu vaccination is that there is a 50% chance less that you will die of pneumonia following flu,” she said. “That’s why we do flu vaccination every year. It dramatically drops pneumonia rates.”
For COVID, she said, vaccination “drops your chance of being hospitalized dramatically. It drops your chances of being seriously ill dramatically.”
