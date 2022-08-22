Larry Wayne Spake, 75, of Bremen, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at local healthcare facility.
He was born in Draketown on Feb. 26, 1947, son of the late Buford and Hazel Browning Spake.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Henry Spake and son, Bryan Wayne Spake.
Survivors include a daughter, Regina and Chad Ivey of Temple; stepdaughter Paige Cash of Bremen; a brother, James and Novella Spake of Temple; grandson, Seth and Andrea Smith; step-grandchildren, Alex and Chris Mahle, Nick and Ashton Cash and Jake and Anna Lynne Cash; great-grandchild, Grayson Smith and step great-grandchildren Wyatt Cash, Rylee Cash, Asa Cash and Libby Cash.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home.
Services will be Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Van Brown officiating.
Seth Smith, Phillip Spake, Preston Spake, Ryan Spake, Nick Cash and Jake Cash will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Corinth Church Cemetery.
