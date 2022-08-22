Larry Wayne Spake, 75, of Bremen, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at local healthcare facility.

He was born in Draketown on Feb. 26, 1947, son of the late Buford and Hazel Browning Spake.

Service information

Aug 28
Visitation
Sunday, August 28, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Aug 28
Service
Sunday, August 28, 2022
2:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
