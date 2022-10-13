Mr. Larry Wayne James, 61 of Villa Rica, GA passed away, Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 17, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be conducted Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Shane Wade and Rev. Eddie Denson officiating. Interment will following in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
