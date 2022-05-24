Mr. Larry Vaughn, 67, died on May 13, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday May 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, Ga. 30117. Interment will follow in GA National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia at 2:30 p.m.
Viewing will be Wednesday May 25, 2022, from 3-6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
