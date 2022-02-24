Larry Staton

Larry Junior Staton, 75, of Villa Rica, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Marietta, on Dec. 23, 1946, the son of the late Dillard Henry Staton and Rosie Irene Spivey Staton.
He lived most of his life in this area and served in the U.S. Army from 1966-68. He worked for 37 years in Electrical Maintenance with Lockheed — Martin.
He was a wood crafter, enjoyed building things, loved to whittle, drawing, doing electrical work around home and traveling — he was an adventurer. He loved doing crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, the Atlanta Braves, football, NASCAR racing and of course golf.
He was a very active and faithful member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for 40 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him — but will be long remembered by the beautiful memories he leaves behind.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Adel Staton, and Judy Staton Price; and an infant brother, Baby Boy Staton.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Gloria Staton of Villa Rica; his children, Crystal Rochell Staton Gammon, Robert Lee Staton and Holly Erin Staton; four brothers, Elgin Staton, Lonzo Staton, David Staton and Gary Staton; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the J. Hoyt Thomas Chapel with Pastor Brad Horton and Bro. Corky Addison officiating. Music will be provided by Bro. Corky Addison and Dennis McCullough. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Gable, Lonnie Staton, Mason
Bush, Keith Staton, Matthew Staton, Ben Staton, Tony Cornejo, Ryan Gammon and honorary pallbearer, Gabe Gammon. Interment will follow in Melrose Hills Memorial Park in Paulding County with Military Honors.
Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the Staton Family.
