Mr. Larry Reddish Jr. age 58, of Carrollton, Georgia died on Aug. 6, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Bishop Ray Mann, Eulogist. Interment will be Monday Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at GA National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Viewing will be Friday Aug. 11, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Reddish, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.