Mr. Larry McCombs, age 64, of Carrollton, Georgia died on Aug. 26, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday Sept. 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117, Elder Jerry Boykin, Eulogist. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

