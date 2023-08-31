Mr. Larry McCombs, age 64, of Carrollton, Georgia died on Aug. 26, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday Sept. 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117, Elder Jerry Boykin, Eulogist. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Carroll County to expand McIntosh Reserve with new land purchase
- Police stop driver with bull riding shotgun in his car
- Cozy slow cooker recipes (copy)
- Jeepin' for Domestic Violence Awareness
- UWG volleyball set to open season at Bobcat Classic
- Georgia Archery Deer Hunting Season opens Saturday, Sept. 9
- Carroll County breaks ground on replacement fire station
- Jones named 21st recipient of Ron Burton Community Service Award
Most Popular
Articles
- Thomaston man arrested for Carroll County murder
- Clayton Lee Kierbow
- Villa Rica man arrested on child porn charges
- HCSO seizes 44 pounds of meth
- Mother files lawsuit against Leopoldo's in Anna Jones' death
- Roopville man arrested after standoff with police
- GBI investigating officer involved shooting
- CPD arrests 2 during Maple Street traffic stop
- Andrew “Andy” Gilland
- Trojans bounce back, Spartans out
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.