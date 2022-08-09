Larry M. Turner, 79, of Winston, died on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Sacred Journey Hospice IPU in Newnan
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
