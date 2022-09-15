Mr. Larry Lee Middleton, age 45 of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born September 22, 1976, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of Karen Avery Watson and the late Samuel Jack Middleton.
He was a member of the Class of 1995 at Central High School and worked as the Director of Facilities with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. He was a member of Mount Holly Church.
Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Lauren Watson Middleton; his mother, Karen Avery Watson; Stepfather Howard Watson; children: Jasmine Middleton, Jaiden Middleton, Zachary Middleton, Izabella Middleton, Maci Middleton, and McKenzie Middleton; step-children: Cora Tilley & Jace Watson; sisters: Tiffany Middleton, Ryan McIntyre, and Dianne Chambers. Step siblings: Terrie Jett, Francis Avery, Lisa Fleenor, Howard Watson, Jr., and Gwen Watson; Along with a host of other loved ones.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 4:00 PM at Mount Holly Church 4685 US-27, Carrollton, Georgia with Rev. Jeff Maxwell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Larry’s memory to his Church, Mount Holly Church, at www.mountholly.org/give.html.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
