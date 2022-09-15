Larry Lee Middleton

Mr. Larry Lee Middleton, age 45 of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born September 22, 1976, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of Karen Avery Watson and the late Samuel Jack Middleton.

He was a member of the Class of 1995 at Central High School and worked as the Director of Facilities with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. He was a member of Mount Holly Church.

Trending Videos