Larry James Rogers, aged 73 of Carrollton, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and cancer. He was born on December 29, 1948, at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta, Ga., the son of the late Buford and Ruth Medlock Rogers.
Larry, known to his classmates as ‘Lightning,’ graduated from Carrollton High School in 1966. Upon discovering that he had a draft number of 1, he joined the United States Marine Corps. After his time at Parris Island, S.C., he served his country in Vietnam as leader of a Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance Unit.
Sgt. Rogers USMC served his country gallantly and honorably during a time of conflict. The awards received during his service were Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Frame & Palm, Meritorious Mast 20 October 1969, Meritorious Mast 23 July 1970, Letter of Appreciation 10 November 1970, Rifleman’s Marksman Shooting Badge and Good Conduct Period Commencement 24 July 1970.
His experience with full time work began at the age of 16 and, in addition to his military service, his career spanned decades and several jobs in the transportation industry. One of his greatest accomplishments was the development of Commercial Driver Training Program for the Georgia Technical College System. He retired from East West Express in Villa Rica as the Safety Director.
Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Cherie Hester Cooke Rogers; sons Scotty and Amanda Rogers of Carrollton, Scoot and Jennifer Rogers of Douglasville, and Kevin and Crystal Cooke of Carrollton; 4 grandchildren, Reid Rogers of Athens, Wes Rogers of Demorest, Ella and Sadie Cooke of Carrollton; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Linda Rogers Boggs, brother Terry Rogers and brother-in-law Steve Hester.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jerome Mitchell and Brad Hughes officiating in the Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens with military honors. Active pallbearers will be Kevin Cooke, Jordan Hester, Danny Nixon, Reid Rogers, Scoot Rogers, Scotty Rogers, Wes Rogers, Danny Shelnutt and Kevin Shuemake. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Okefenokee Yacht Club.
