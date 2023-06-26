Larry G. Johnson slipped quietly to the other side of eternity on Monday, June 26, 2023. He was born on October 28, 1944.
Mr. Johnson is survived by a son, Gregory A. Johnson (Jamie), and a daughter, Jodi L. Carlton. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Julia Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Abby Carlton, and Aidan Carlton.
The Carroll County native was directly involved with two of the area's most legendary enterprises. He was the grandson of Walter E. Johnson, owner and operator of the iconic potato house near Roopville, Georgia. The farm boy helped grow and harvest sweet potatoes that were cured and stored in what is now a renowned landmark. He was the proud steward of his granddaddy's Studebaker truck.
Mr. Johnson was also once the owner of the historic Horton's Books and Gifts in Carrollton, Georgia. The oldest business in the area, this establishment is also one of the oldest bookstores in the country. The businessman and civic leader was for several years a popular newspaper columnist.
At the age of fifty-two, the middle-aged man became "self-unemployed." His calling card identified him as a wanderer, writer, woodworker, and winemaker. The wordsmith soon went from selling books to writing them. A wide assortment of notable fiction and nonfiction works are to this prolific author's credit.
Mr. Johnson lived his dream migrating back and forth between his beloved sanctuary down on Walter Pond, named for his grandfather, and Alaska, his adopted homeland. Pieces of his wood art made his modest homeplace a showplace. Other selections of his handiwork are on display in numerous states and several countries around the world.
Larry G. Johnson had a special connection with the natural world. He was familiar with the dialects of several animal species and counted the wildlife that he shared space with as vibrant members of his extended family. The critters were never too busy to strike a pose for the accomplished photographer.
A celebration of life will be held at Mr. Johnson’s residence and will be announced by the family at a later date.
