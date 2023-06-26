Larry G. Johnson slipped quietly to the other side of eternity on Monday, June 26, 2023. He was born on October 28, 1944.

Mr. Johnson is survived by a son, Gregory A. Johnson (Jamie), and a daughter, Jodi L. Carlton. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Julia Johnson, Jenna Johnson, Abby Carlton, and Aidan Carlton.

