Larry Floyd Atkinson, 80, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was born January 2, 1941 in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of the late Luther Floyd Atkinson and the late Cassie Smith Atkinson.
He was retired from the United States Postal Service. He served for twenty-seven years total. His last post was Roopville Post Office. Following retirement, he was co-owner of AA Westside Contracting from 1994 until the present.
Larry leaves to cherish his memory, the love of his life to whom he was married for 62 years, Ellen Briscoe Atkinson of Franklin, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-law: Larry Steve & Charlene Atkinson of Newnan, Georgia, Boone & Shanan Atkinson of Whitesburg, Georgia, Jeff & Lynn Atkinson of Columbus, Georgia, and Greg & Jennifer Atkinson of Centralhatchee, Georgia; sister, Linda McElroy of Loganville, Georgia; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, September 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Donnie Benefield and Pastor Mark Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
