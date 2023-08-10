It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Larry Dwayne Ayers, age 52, who passed away peacefully at his home in Bremen on Aug. 8, 2023. He was born Jan. 15, 1971 and touched the lives of many during his time with us. Dwayne will be remembered for his passion of music and the love and friendship he shared with so many family, friends and many others. The bass player of many bands but most notably: Tragic Magic, Justice, FaceTaker, Forefallen, and A Few Hours to Kill. Dwayne will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his mother Dorothy Ayers of Bremen, brother Brian Ayers of Bremen, and daughter Angelica Ayers of Bremen. He is preceded in death by his father Larry E Ayers of Bremen, brother Jason Ayers of Bremen, uncle Earl (Chip) Raburn Jr. of Bremen, paternal grandparents Marvin Ayers and Mattie Lee Ayers, and maternal grandparents Earl Raburn and Mildred Raburn.
