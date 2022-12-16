Larry “Doyle” Wilson, age 81, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born March 19, 1941 in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Joseph Fred Wilson and Bernice Gladney Wilson.
Doyle retired from Sewell’s with over thirty years of service, and was Christian by faith. He enjoyed coaching his kids in sports at Whitesburg, and was active in the Booster Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Richard Wilson; sisters: Shirley Philpot, Nellie Jean Fox, Doris Perry, Glenda Yancey, and Pat Kierbow; and brothers: Frank Wilson, Harry Wilson, Carlton Wilson, and Billy Wilson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Carolyn Richards Wilson; sons: Kevin Wilson and Ryan Wilson; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly & Glenn Lyle; daughter-in-law, Sue Wilson; and grandchildren: Michelle Wilson and Eric Simmons, Sean Wilson, Jordan Lyle, and Alana Lyle.
The family will receive friends at the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Barry Shoemake officiating. Eulogy will be rendered by Mr. Glenn Lyle. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jim Hearn officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Kenny Yancey, Tommy House, Joel Richards, Jeff Richards, Robert Richards, John Wilson, Ronnie Musick, and Sean Wilson. Dane Philpot will be seated as an honorary pallbearer.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
