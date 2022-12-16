Larry “Doyle” Wilson, age 81, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born March 19, 1941 in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Joseph Fred Wilson and Bernice Gladney Wilson.

Doyle retired from Sewell’s with over thirty years of service, and was Christian by faith. He enjoyed coaching his kids in sports at Whitesburg, and was active in the Booster Club.

To send flowers to the family of Larry Wilson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 18
Visitation
Sunday, December 18, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 19
Service
Monday, December 19, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Trending Videos