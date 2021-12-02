Larry Wayne Deese, 58, of Ranburne, Alabama, died on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, between noon and 1 p.m.
The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with interment at the Carrollton City Cemetery.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
