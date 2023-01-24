Larry Claude Hudson

Mr. Larry Claude Hudson, age 74, of Cary, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. He was born Dec. 18, 1948 in Newnan, Georgia, the son of the late Claude Hudson and Etheleene Jones Hudson.

Larry was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church most recently attending Genesis United Methodist Church in Cary, NC. He was a 1971 graduate of the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, GA with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 1972 passing his exam on the first sitting. He began his career in accounting at the firm of Harris, Kerr, Forster and Company in Atlanta, GA as a Senior Accountant and Auditor. Several years later he became the Associate Administrative Director and Chief Financial Officer at Atlanta West General Hospital in Atlanta, GA.

