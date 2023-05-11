The growth of technology has made anyone able to become an influencer; however, Larry Chen began his career far before technology gave that opportunity.
Chen has been photographing Formula Drift going on 18 years. He began his career in 2006, just wanting to follow the series as a journalist. He started working with Formula Drift as their official photographer in 2012, according to Chen, which has became a dream job for him.
"The U.S. series is what I call home," he said. "This is something that I never [expected]. I'm glad it exists but I don't know how it exists."
Formula Drift began in Braselton, Ga. at Road Atlanta back in 2003 and is celebrating 20 years of drifting this year. The series has become so large since then, that it travels the world.
"I have been to maybe 130, 140 events," Chen stated. "It's just a really, really good open platform for me to practice my craft."
Chen stated that, although the job can be physically and mentally draining, he loves his job. He never thought this is where he would end up with his career but enjoys what he does.
Over the years, Chen has become a big name in the Formula Drift industry. He also works as an ambassador for Cannon USA. He is well known all over the world because of the art he can create behind the lens. Chen hosted the Type S Night Lights event that was held at Z1 Motorsports in Carrollton on May 9.
"We want[ed to] make it as big as possible," Chen said. "Z1 has a facility that will be able to hold a lot of people and cars. They're pretty instrumental in the car culture scene."
All were invited to check out the event and visit Z1 during this time. Night Lights started at 6 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m. According to Z1's marketing director, Matthew Davis, they expected a large turnout with around 200-300 cars. The event had food trucks, live music, a dynamometer exhibition and of course, a car show. The event had over 200 cars and guests visiting from as far out as New Jersey.
"It's so crazy to me that there's a world class facility that's in Carrollton," Chen said. "I've been to Carrollton [and] Z1, it's incredible that a world class facility exists outside of Japan. The only other place that I have seen that works on Nissans is in Japan."
