Larry Chen Photo of Chris Forsberg

Chris Forsberg, the driver Z1 sponsors, competing in Formula Drift in Long Beach, Calif. on April 8.  

 Photo by Larry Chen

The growth of technology has made anyone able to become an influencer; however, Larry Chen began his career far before technology gave  that opportunity. 

Chen has been photographing Formula Drift going on 18 years. He began his career in 2006, just wanting to follow the series as a journalist. He started working with Formula Drift as their official photographer in 2012, according to Chen, which has became a dream job for him.

Trending Videos