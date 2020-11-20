Larry Alexander, 62, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, died on Nov. 12, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 3429 Collard Valley Road, Cedartown, Georgia. Interment will follow in Northview Cemetery, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown. Viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.