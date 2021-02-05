LarRue Hubbard

LarRue Sticher Hubbard, 80, of Carrollton, passed away on Feb. 3, 2021.
She was born on May 31, 1940, in the Hulett Community of Carroll County, Georgia, daughter of the late Jessie Wendall Sticher and Roberta Williams Sticher. She was a homemaker and a member of Cross Plains Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Hubbard; sisters, Opal Sticher, Hazel Horsley, Evelyn Williams, Ruby Pitts, and Melba Keaton; and a grandson, Jeremy Hubbard.
She is survived by her children, Joel and Trina Hubbard, Carissa and Timothy Lamb, Alan and Theresa Hubbard, Melanie and Eddie Skinner, and Scott and Tiffany Hubbard; sisters, Syble Helms, Joyce Ward, and Glenda and Doyle Horton; brother, Wendell Sticher; grandchildren, Jonathan Lamb, Joshua Hubbard, Steven Lamb, Matthew Skinner, Ryan Skinner, Tyler Hubbard, Jacob Hubbard, Jennifer Murrell, Kristen Bagley, and Allison Edwards; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Timothy Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Cross Plains Christian Church Cemetery with Josh Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard, Jonathan Lamb, Steven Lamb, Ryan Skinner, Matthew Skinner, Jacob Hubbard, and Mark Murrell serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
