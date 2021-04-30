With partly sunny skies and mild temperatures forecast for today (May 1), a large crowd of browsers and buyers are expected to flock to the Carrollton Square for the 35th Annual Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival that kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and runs through 4:30 p.m.
“We expect 8,000 to 10,000 people to join us throughout the day for this very popular event,” predicted Jonathan Dorsey, executive director of the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It is certainly one of our most popular downtown events held each year, and even with the pandemic we expect another good turnout.”
However, there will be a couple of COVID-19 related changes that will be in effect at Mayfest this year. The array of food trucks and the kids’ play area that usually fill the large parking lot across from Carrollton City Hall and adjacent to the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum on Bradley Street will be missing.
“Even though the food trucks won’t be available, the various restaurants on and near the Square are available and will be geared up for takeouts,” noted April Saunders, marketing director for the City of Carrollton.
Alyson Moffit, who serves as the Carrollton Main Street Coordinator, said that approximately 100 vendors are expected to begin setting up their wares early Saturday morning on the Square and the connecting streets. In addition to an extensive array of arts and crafts, other items that will be available for purchase include clothing, specialty food items, baked goods, flowers, and wood and metal works.
In addition to vendors hawking various arts and crafts, pets will be available for adoption from both the Carroll County Humane Society that will be set up on the courthouse steps and the Carroll County Animal Shelter on the Square.
Blocking off the streets leading up to the Square will begin between 5 and 6 a.m.
