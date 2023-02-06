Go Red- Women's Heart Health Event

Red was the color of the day Saturday at the Rouse Foundation's 9th Annual Go for Red Women's Heart Health Event held at City Station in Carrollton. Pictured left to right are Bazlyn Collins, Dr. Charlie Rouse, Margaux Solheim and Robin Collins.

 

The lady in the white jacket is Margaux Solheim.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

A large crowd of interested citizens turned out for Dr. Charlie and Deidre Rouse's ninth annual "Go for Red Women's Heart Health Event" held at City Station in Carrollton on Saturday morning.

The program featured a keynote address by Dr. Rouse and testimonials that focused on heart disease in general, but particularly women's heart health and the need for for more education, services and support for women's cardiovascular wellness.

