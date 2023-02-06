A large crowd of interested citizens turned out for Dr. Charlie and Deidre Rouse's ninth annual "Go for Red Women's Heart Health Event" held at City Station in Carrollton on Saturday morning.
The program featured a keynote address by Dr. Rouse and testimonials that focused on heart disease in general, but particularly women's heart health and the need for for more education, services and support for women's cardiovascular wellness.
As noted in the event's printed program and emphasized during Dr. Rouse's remarks, 90,000-plus people in the west Georgia counties of Carroll, Douglas and Heard are considered at risk of a crisis due to undetected heart disease.
According to the most recent findings listed by the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States with almost 700,000 attributed fatalities in 2020, which was ahead of cancer (602,000), COVID-19 (350,831) and accidents (200,955).
In 2019, heart disease accounted for almost 22 percent of all deaths among women in the US.
Through its early intervention and community outreach programs, the Rouse Foundation is dedicated to changing those figures. With the extremely large number of citizens in the west Georgia counties of Carroll, Douglas and Haralson counties at risk of a health crisis due to undetected heart disease, the Foundation provides intensive early intervention programs and free, high-quality medical outreach directly to the communities most in need of life-changing health education and accessible, preventive care.
As noted among the program highlights, the Rouse Foundation's Mini Chef Academy supports early childhood behavior intervention and provides dietary education and curriculum for youth and their families. A pilot program for this project was launched in 2022 for the 26,000 students in the Douglas County School System.
The Rouse Foundation and West Georgia Cardiology's 9th Annual Go for Red program was inspired by the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" initiative that has been celebrated during the month of February globally since 2004. The annual observance brings attention and awareness to the impact of heart disease and he fact that it is the number one killer of women.
As noted by Dr. Rouse during his presentation, women may have an atypical or unusual presentation during a heart attack, such as epic gastric pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and palpitations.
Furthermore, several studies indicate that women die at a higher rate than men during the first year after a cardiac arrest, as well as the the fifth year following heart attack.
This past year, the Rouse Foundation and West Georgia Cardiology, focused on holidays and heart syndromes. Studies indicate there are more heart attacks and deaths during the Christmas holidays than at any other time of the year.
Additionally, the Rouse Foundation served 984 people in the tri-county area of Carroll, Douglas and Haralson counties, via its "Health2U Mobile Health Clinics.
The following are upcoming events that are being sponsored by the Rouse Foundation:
- 21st Annual Healthy Heart Essay Scholarship Contest for High School Seniors- essays due March 15
- Mobile Clinic at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church- April 15, 8 a.m.
- Mobile Clinic at First Baptist Church of Bowdon- April 23, 12 p.m.
- King of Hearts Men's Health Screening- June 10, 2023
