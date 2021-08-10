Langley and Robinson lead Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley and Chief Deputy Brad Robinson began a friendship more than 50 years ago when they were growing up together in Bowdon.
Today, the two former Bowdon Red Devils lead the efforts of nearly 200 patrolmen, investigators, detention officers and supporting staff, covering the county’s 504 square miles and serve its 122,000 citizens with an annual budget of approximately $16 million.
“Things have changed a lot in law enforcement since I began my career when I was a teenager and began work as a radio dispatcher for the Bowdon Police Department back in 1981,” Langley said.
“The technology is probably the biggest change,” Langley said.
When he began in Bowdon, Langley said “my sergeant would give me a a pocketful of quarters to call from a pay phone in case I needed to make a call that didn’t go out over the radio.” Today, there are laptop computers in every patrol car.
“Yeah, things have changed quite a bit,” Langley said.
Langley said that when he began his career, virtually everything was done manually. What once took hours or days now, in many situations, takes minutes.
Another change is in regard to DNA used as an investigative tool.
“When I first started, DNA evidence was still relatively new. Heck, it might take 12 months or longer to find out that you have a match when investigating a case,” he said, “but obviously these days it’s a very quick turnaround.”
But some things remain the same, Langley noted.
“It’s still all about serving and protecting our citizens,” he said.
“And to do that, we strive to have the best trained and courteous men and women that we can.”
Aside from patrolling some 1,000 miles of paved roads that crisscross the County (some roads are still unpaved) Langley and his staff are responsible for fulfilling four major duties: receiving and delivering court orders of summons and arrests for the courts, providing security for the county courthouse, and running the county jail.
The current county jail, located at the corner of the Carrollton Bypass and Newnan Road, is now 20 years old and has a staff of 80 jail detention officers.
Langley credits Robinson, his chief deputy, as his right-hand man.
“He does a little bit of every thing around here, including running the jail,” Langley noted, “and he is probably a little more patient than I am.”
Langley said he currently has 20 vacancies on his staff, which is split about 50-50 between deputies and jail detention officers. The starting pay for a deputy is currently $18.59 an hour following a probationary period, while jail officers start at $15.25 per hour.
“As I said, we have some vacancies, but we also have a lot of applicants,” he said.
Progression thru the ranks begins with serving as a jail detention officer, then to patrolman, and finally to investigator. But the candidate must pass an extensive background check and complete 10 weeks of training at a police academy to earn certification as a law enforcement officer.
Obviously, being a sheriff, police chief or high ranking officer in the chain of command can be — and often is — a 24/7 job almost every day of the year.
But some days and nights are much tougher than others. Like his counterparts with the Carrollton Police Department, Chief Joel Richards, and the Villa Rica Police Department, Chief Michael Mansour, Langley received a call in the early morning hours of April 12 notifying him that one of his deputies, Jay Repetto, was one of three law enforcement officers who had been shot during a police chase that ended with one of he perpetrators being shot and killed.
“It strikes fear in your heart. That’s the best way to describe it,” Sheriff Langley said.
Fortunately, Repetto recovered and is back on the job, as is Villa Rica policeman Chase Gordy. Carrollton Police sergeant Rob Holloway returned home July 14 after spending three months in two Atlanta hospitals.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has lost two officers in the line duty. Deputy Dave Crawford died in a car accident in 2010, and Lt. Billy Jiles was shot and killed Sept. 3, 2002 while trying to arrest a man who had just murdered another man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.