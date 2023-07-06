It’s the weekend. And it’s blistering outside. The Possum would say that it’s hotter than a two-dollar pistol. I’d say he was on to something.

I’m on my father-in-law’s orange Kubota, creeping in low gear through clumps of fescue and patches of wild brambles. My sweat rings have sweat rings. I suppose I smell like the hind parts of a pack mule, but being downwind of a cluster of chicken houses, I honestly cannot distinguish between the two.