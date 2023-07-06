It’s the weekend. And it’s blistering outside. The Possum would say that it’s hotter than a two-dollar pistol. I’d say he was on to something.
I’m on my father-in-law’s orange Kubota, creeping in low gear through clumps of fescue and patches of wild brambles. My sweat rings have sweat rings. I suppose I smell like the hind parts of a pack mule, but being downwind of a cluster of chicken houses, I honestly cannot distinguish between the two.
I have a good case of the cotton mouth. What I wouldn’t give for a gallon or two of some homemade sweet tea about now.
Then I hear her voice:
“Jamie Biddle, you need to climb down off that tractor right now! It’s too hot out here! But, I can’t tell you anything. You’re about as stubborn as a mule. You’re not too old for a whippin’!”
When you’re called out by your first and last name, then you know you’re fixing to cut your own hickory switch with your Paw-Paw’s Case pocket knife and be taken to the woodshed.
So, I pulled up under one of our pecan trees in the backyard and cut the ignition. I hopped down to the popping and cracking of my joints, and headed for the house...
I had met her shortly after my Mom passed in 2003. I was in a mighty bad way. She was the homebound liaison for the county schools at that time. I was a green-behind-the-ears teacher. Myra Beth and I had a little one at home. We needed extra dough like hot cornpone needs pot likker.
Take it from me, LaNelle Holland knew about that life.
She had raised six kids. Worked two jobs while putting herself through college. (And graduated with honors.) And little did she know, here in the twilight of her career in education, that she was getting ready to raise a seventh.
I didn’t make the full jaunt to the house when Myra Beth opened the back porch door. In her hand, a glass of sweet tea colder than a day-old dumpling.
“You know who I was just thinking about?” Myra Beth asked me, as she handed me the sweaty glass.
“Who?” I asked between chugs, staving off certain heat stroke. Sweet tea, they say, is Southern culture best served in a Mason jar.
“LaNelle. I miss her so much! You know the 4th is coming up. Makes me think about her even more. She was so good to us. Treated us like her own.”
A few decades of marriage will cause the brain of your spouse to sync up with yours, causing it to run like a finely-tuned 1970 Buick LaSabre.
“She was a mother to me,” I added.
You see, between educational adventures, trips to The Flats to see our beloved Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets convert a 4th-and-goal, eating a slice or two of the best homemade red velvet cakes this side of Whitesburg, and 4th of Julys spent at her home tossing horseshoes or tossing back BBQed chicken quarters, I was always welcomed and loved.
“July 4th on Holland Hill is something else,” LaNelle told me when inviting me for the first time. “More food than you can shake a stick at.” And, well, wouldn’t you know it, there was enough food to feed the Southern Baptist Convention. Praise the Lord!
More plentiful than food, however, was love. From the red-bricked front steps to the shade tree in the back yard where she would sit every 4th of July, you’d find it. Love was everywhere you looked.
And that was LaNelle Holland.
Hallelujah.
By this time, I had plopped down on our gray, wooden porch. I finished the tea. Myra Beth stood over me. Our mouths usually run like a boarding house toilet, but we were quiet, reflective. Just remembering our friend.
A while back, we said that if our girls were to grow up to be like LaNelle Holland — to emulate her character and grace — then we would have done our job as parents. And they both do just that. Speak up for the voiceless. Mind their manners, yes ma’am and yes sir.
LaNelle would be proud.
Like my mother twenty years ago, we lost LaNelle a little over two years ago. Cancer can be the most detestable of thieves.
Her husband, Perry, recently posted on Facebook about the love of his life, saying, “That raven-haired beauty is no longer physically here, but her spirit lives on with me, our family, and the thousands that she touched.”
Thousands. Just like mine.
So, here I am, shuffling through the pasture to jump onto that Kubota with tears the size of coffee saucers rolling down my white, stubbly cheeks. I’m a mighty fine mess. You ought to see it. Memories don’t ask for a hand-written invitation; sometimes they show up unannounced, when you least expect it.
I like to think that it’s something of a tradition with those of us who grew up here in the South. We like to remember folks — especially our mothers — who loved us unconditionally, be it on holidays like the July 4th or simply bush hogging in your pasture.
For me, well, LaNelle Holland was one. A Proverbs 31 woman, if you will.
I shimmy onto the Kubota tractor, crank it and engage the blades, easing off the clutch. I smile through the tears, knowing that I was loved unconditionally, especially when I am stubborn and smell like the hind parts of a pack mule.
I guess what I’m trying to say is just love folks. Love folks who don’t return the love. Love is stubborn. Love is unconditional. It’s clothed in strength and dignity, that love.
So, take it from me, LaNelle Holland knew that life — that life of love. And her love has never failed. Ever.
And I — like “the thousands that she touched” — are better for it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.