Master Landon Rayne Benedik, 7, of Winston, Ga. passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Children Health Care of Atlanta at Egleston.
Landon was born May 18, 2015 in Cobb County, Ga.
Memorial Service will be conducted Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
