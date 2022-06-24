Landon Chandler Heard, 17, of Bremen passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
He was born in Carrollton on Tuesday, May 3, 2005.
Landon is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Betty Ann Heard; and by one uncle, Mickey Heard.
Landon was a very loving and outgoing young man. He enjoyed any activity that took place outdoors, riding four wheelers, taking things apart and putting them back together, playing video games, and spending time with his friends and family.
Survivors include his mother and her fiancé, Melissa Heard and Kevin Truett, of Bremen; his father, Scotty Simpson, of Buchanan; his brother, Bailey Heard, of Bremen; his sisters, Briannah Clark, of Bremen, and Courtney Cheek, of Buchanan; his aunts and uncles, Mitchell and Christy Heard, of Waco, Michael Heard, of Waco, and Reba Snell, of Florida; his maternal grandfather and step-grandmother, Billy Heard and Nancy Walls, of Bremen; his paternal grandparents, Larry and Geraldine Williams, of Buchanan; his step-grandfather, Gene Truett, of Bremen; his nephew, Chandler Heard, of Bremen; and a number of other relatives.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Bailey Heard, Billy Heard, Hamilton McNeese, Tyler Tidwell, Preston Estavanko and Cody Estavanko serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, prior to the service on Saturday, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Floral arrangements will be accepted, however, donations can also be made in Landon Heard’s Memory to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — Scottish Rite Hospital at choa.org or mail donations to: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation 1575 Northeast Expressway Atlanta, GA 30329
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
