Mr. Landon Harris, age 84, of Temple, Georgia, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020.
He was born October 20, 1936 in Murphy, North Carolina, the son of the late Mr. Thomas M. Harris and the late Mrs. Ollie Melissa Beaver Harris. He worked for MARTA as a bus driver. Mr. Harris loved to sing and play guitar. He enjoyed country and gospel music. Mr. Harris loved his family and his cats and was always there for his family all through life. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Harris was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Pat and Ronald Weathington of Winston, Jenny and Randy Hathcock of Temple, Lana and Paul Finni of Carrollton and Janet Williamson of Villa Rica; his sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Brenda Harris of Temple and Darrel and JoAnn Harris of Temple; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be conducted followed by private interment at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Winston, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
