UWG's Humanities Building to undergo renovations

An architect's rendering shows what the Humanities Building, built in 1970 and one of the largest structures on the University of West Georgia campus, will look like when a major renovation project is completed in 2023.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Nestled in the heart of the University of West Georgia’s main campus is a visual manifestation of its strategic plan. In an effort to elevate both physical spaces and student experiences, renovations of the UWG Humanities Building are currently underway, with the demolition of interior spaces taking place this summer.

“Over the next year, we will continue to transform a facility that has been a focal point of our institution – and has housed programs that are beloved by our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community for decades,” said UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly.

