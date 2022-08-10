Nestled in the heart of the University of West Georgia’s main campus is a visual manifestation of its strategic plan. In an effort to elevate both physical spaces and student experiences, renovations of the UWG Humanities Building are currently underway, with the demolition of interior spaces taking place this summer.
“Over the next year, we will continue to transform a facility that has been a focal point of our institution – and has housed programs that are beloved by our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community for decades,” said UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly.
“I look forward to the transformation of this space, which will dramatically and elegantly expand and increase opportunities for professional and collaborative learning for UWG students,” President Kelly noted.
Home to programs in art and music, the Humanities Building was originally built in 1970. The State of Georgia approved $2.5 million in design funding for the renovation in 2020, and the building closed in late 2021 to begin improvements. It is currently scheduled to be completed in time for the Fall 2023 semester.
This work will correct barriers to students' retention, progression, and graduation by ensuring classrooms are the proper size for the instruction that takes place in them, providing students better access to faculty, improving accessibility, and creating relevant, 21st-century learning experiences.
Updates will improve the effectiveness and suitability of more than 70,000 assignable square feet.
Additionally, the building’s galleries, recital hall and common areas will be renovated to meet modern program, performance, and collaboration needs. All building infrastructure will be upgraded to meet current codes, efficiency standards and programming needs.
Accessibility will also be improved in all areas, including exterior and interior access, circulation, programmed space access, and restrooms.
