Two candidates are vying for the District 4 Haralson County Commission seat and both have a landfill proposed for property near Tallapoosa on their minds.
“My house is 1.3 miles away from where they’re wanting to put a landfill,” said Jeremy Church. “The landfill would be a priority.”
He said the landfill is the wrong type of growth for the county, which is desperate for industry.
Ryan Farmer, a Georgia State Bar attorney, echoed those sentiments.
“A landfill is ... not going to be beneficial to our community at all, and I think it would actually hamper our community’s ability to grow in a positive way,” Farmer said.
In addition, Farmer cited water issues and spotty internet service as projects he would like to see addressed in the county. He would work with local and state agencies to try to fix the problems surrounding both issues. Solving the problems will help the county’s educational and business communities — and he has a stake in both — Farmer said.
“I want there to be sustainable opportunities for my children when they get out of high school; or if they choose to go off to college, when they get out of college,” he said. “If they want to come back and live and work in Haralson County, I want them to have that opportunity.”
Church also wants to see growth in the community; and in particular, he wants to entice industry. New industry would not only provide jobs, he said, but also help lower the tax burden on property owners.
“We have access on 27, 100 and Interstate 20,” Church said. “There’s no reason we shouldn’t be bringing industry in here.”
Church, who manages CDT Construction, an industrial construction firm based in Carrollton, said his business experience would benefit the residents should he be elected.
“We’re responsible for running a county,” Church said. “Run it like a business to bring in more revenue.”
Additionally, Church was born and raised in the county, he said, and the residents’ needs are his priority. That’s why he is totally self-funding his campaign.
“I didn’t want to have outside interests, good or bad, affecting my decisions,” he said.
Farmer said he would bring a new perspective to the Commission if elected. Although he is not a lifelong resident, his wife is, and he has grown to love the community since moving here. He, like Church, said his work experience would benefit the community.
“Being at the State Capitol, working around state leaders has given me the privilege and the ability to interact with people that run our state,” Farmer said.
Meet the candidates
Jeremy Church
Age: 33
Address: 3029 Highway 78, Tallapoosa
Education: Bremen High School graduate, attended WGTC and UWG
Occupation: management at CDT Construction, an industrial construction company in Carrollton Political experience: no
Spouse: Brianne Bagwell Church
Ryan Farmer
Age: 28
Address: 120 Bethany Street, Tallapoosa
Education: University of North Georgia, business, Mercer University, law degree
Occupation: policy manager for the Georgia House of Representatives House Majority Caucus
Political experience: no
Spouse: Chelsea Godwin Farmer
