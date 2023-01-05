Among the top items discussed at Thursday morning's monthly work session of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education were the purchase of a tract of land near the school system's campus and the rash of "hoax calls" that have been made to schools across the state and elsewhere recently.
Regarding the proposed purchase and sales agreement for a 4.21-acre tract of land located on Cottage Hill Road, the board is expected to take action at Tuesday night's regular January meeting.
"Any time land is available near campus, we want to take advantage of the opportunity for future planning for growth and expansion of school system offerings. We expect this space to be valuable to us and our community in the future," said Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus.
In regard to the active shooter hoax phone calls and messages that have hampered the day-to-day operation and routines at many schools, Supt. Albertus told board members that officials with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security had informed schools across the state that the FBI is still investigating the calls.
"The district (Carrollton City Schools) is reviewing the incidents and working with local law enforcement to ensure it is prepared should this occur in the future," Albertus said.
The regular January meeting of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 6 p.m. at the BOE's office, 106 Trojan Drive.
Before adjourning the meeting, the Board met briefly in executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.