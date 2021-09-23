I heard a phrase this week that has stayed with me. It was from a conversation between the Dean of the Chapel at Duke University, Rev. Dr. Luke Powery, and my favorite podcaster, Dr. Kate Bowler. Kate teaches American religious history at Duke and in her spare time, when she is not battling stage four cancer, writes amazing books about what she has learned on her journey. She has a new one coming out next week called No Cure for Being Human (And Other Truths I Need to Hear). More on that later.
The phrase was “every lament is a love song.” They were quoting another author, Nicholas Wolterstorff, who lost his son to a mountain climbing accident. I’ve been thinking about this phrase all day, even as I heard the news that on Saturday, the state of Georgia lost 191 people to Covid, the highest daily death total since the pandemic began. Then came the news that the number of deaths in the United States from Covid has surpassed the number of deaths from the 1918 flu pandemic. Meanwhile, a young person’s death and the ongoing struggle of two other beloved church friends also has me lamenting. I don’t yet know whether my laments are love songs, but I’m pondering how this phrase might give purpose to the grief that has gripped my spirit.
I’m tired. I’m tired of the virus, tired of the fear and misinformation, tired of the political arguing, tired of the selfishness and awful behavior, tired of the anxiety and worry, tired of coming back to the pandemic in this column. I would so much rather share a funny, warm-hearted, spiritually uplifting story—and one day I’ll get back to more of those. But for the moment, I can’t ignore where we are. I’m a preacher, and preachers are called to tell the truth. The truth is, we’re still in a mess, and I suspect that lament might be an appropriate way to tell that truth.
To think of lament as a love song means that grief is not just the present reality, but a story that continues the life of the one lost. Love songs are written to express how we feel about the one we love. They talk about the ordinary and the sublime. They paint pictures of how we are together, at our best and sometimes at our worst. Lament as a love song expresses the truth about our connected lives. We lament because we have loved and will continue to love. Death cannot destroy love.
“What is grief if not love persevering?” The wise words from Vision, a character in the Marvel universe, speak the most perfect consolation that he himself has never experienced. He offers his own version of lament, and I hear a song the world can sing together in our collective grief. Whether we are ready to admit it, we are living in lament, and sometimes that lament gets ugly and selfish, but it can draw us closer. We’re all living through grief and loss, and if we can find our collective voice of lament, then love will persevere.
The book of Psalms contains the collective laments of the faithful. Psalm 137 begins “By the rivers of Babylon—there we sat down and there we wept when we remembered Zion.” The people of Israel weep in captivity, remembering their home. They hang their harps on the willows and refuse to sing. “How could we sing the Lord’s song in a foreign land?” They lament in their displacement and exile. The end of their lament is brutal. “Happy shall they be who take your little ones and dash them against the rock!” They stop singing their laments. Their love has no way to persevere.
How can we sing the Lord’s song in this strange time? With songs of lament? With love songs? Without such collective lament, our grief may turn from love to hate. If every lament is a love song, then in our singing together, love will persevere.
