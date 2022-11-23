Ms. LaMaria Smith, age 26, of Villa Rica died on November 18, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday November 26, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 85 GA-5, Roopville, GA 30170, Pastor Frederick Ricks, Eulogist. Viewing will be Friday November 25, 2022 from 3-5 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of LaMaria Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

