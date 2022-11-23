Ms. LaMaria Smith, age 26, of Villa Rica died on November 18, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday November 26, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 85 GA-5, Roopville, GA 30170, Pastor Frederick Ricks, Eulogist. Viewing will be Friday November 25, 2022 from 3-5 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- True love: For the 'Twelve Days,' another year of rising costs ends at $197,071.09
- Liam Gallagher set to headline Boardmasters
- ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Modern Family’ & More Thanksgiving 2022 TV Marathons
- Georgia Supreme Court grants stay, allowing state’s six-week abortion ban to take effect
- Billionaire's troubled insurance companies liquidated by North Carolina judge
- Doctor Who icons unite for new audio series
- Shopping Black Friday for TVs, Furniture? Don't Forget the Tip-Over Kit
- Offset 'misses everything' about Takeoff
Most Popular
Articles
- Joshua “Josh” Pierce Waldrep
- Four airlifted in GA-61 car crash
- Josh Waldrep
- School on lockdown during reported bank robbery
- UWG hoops tip-off time changed in memory of Josh Waldrep
- Fight with parents leads to arrest
- Carrollton man sentenced to life
- Firefighters respond to Bremen Marine
- Albertus proposes partnership with city for land acquisition
- One plea deal struck in Gibson slaying
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.