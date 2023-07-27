One of Carrollton’s most popular spots for swimming and boating during the summer months has completed the first phase of renovations and additions, but more changes are on the way.
Lake Carroll, which falls under the domain of the City of Carrollton and specifically the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, saw Phase 1 of the development completed last year. The initial project included a large pavilion and two smaller pavilions, parking and roadway improvements.
As noted in a Times-Georgian news story earlier this year, the $3 million two-phase project is being funded through money placed in the parks and recreation department budget by the City of Carrollton and by SPLOST revenue and grants.
According to Kent Johnston, Carrollton’s parks director who is heading up the projects, a new playground was installed that includes impact attenuating turf as a safety surfacing.
“Landscaping was added that included trees and sod, as well as a beautifully planted landscape berm along North Lakeshore Drive,” he noted.
Johnston, a University of Georgia graduate, internationally certified horticulturist, and in his 28th year with the city, explained that Phase 2 is still in progress and will include three additional smaller pavilions and one event pavilion that will extend over the water.
He noted that the event pavilion will likely be utilized for rentals for weddings, birthdays and picnics.
“There will also be a small, flat lawn area for seating as well,” he added.
The Phase 2 project of the Lake Carroll waterfront development depicted on the conceptual drawing includes boardwalks across the lake and walkways along the edge of the lake that will tie the dock and boat ramp area to the area around the dam.
A wider and longer boat ramp has also been installed.
“We had hoped to be done earlier than this fall, but heavy rains early in the year slowed the draining of the lake and kept construction slow the first few months,” Johnston explained,
“The completion date on Phase 2 will be later in the year, likely by late October if the weather cooperates,” he said.
After being lowered approximately six-feet to accommodate the construction work, the lake is now being refilled naturally by the creeks and springs that feed it. It is approximately two-feet below full pool at this time.
In regard to fishing on 162-acre Lake Carroll, Johnston said his department will be working with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to perform a fish population check that will help determine steps that can be taken to enhance the fish population.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.