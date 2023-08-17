Readers, please allow me to be a little more personal this week. It’s been a week of devastation in a place that I call home. Home is Hawaii where my great-grandparents emigrated from Japan in 1895 to work on the Waialua Sugar Cane Plantation. When you spend your childhood as part of a military family, you think of home differently. Home for me was where my two grandmothers lived, one in Hawaii and the other in Memphis. They are both on the other side, but their spirits remain with me. Though I have now lived in Carrollton far longer than any other place, I still think of Hawaii and Memphis as home, but especially Hawaii.

I saw the pictures of Lahaina and wondered what had survived. I found some old pictures from a trip in 1988. My sister and I spent a day in Lahaina exploring the harbor town and its history. Now it’s all gone, and I’m grieving for the dead and their families who have lost everything. It’s going to be a long recovery. A couple of days after the news of the fire, a pastor friend posted a picture of the Lahaina United Methodist Church sign. The beautiful 1922 white craftsman style building is gone, but the wooden sign set in lava stone rises from the ashes with the promise and hope that the church still stands. The congregation is determined to rebuild, and they will not be alone in this endeavor.