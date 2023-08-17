Readers, please allow me to be a little more personal this week. It’s been a week of devastation in a place that I call home. Home is Hawaii where my great-grandparents emigrated from Japan in 1895 to work on the Waialua Sugar Cane Plantation. When you spend your childhood as part of a military family, you think of home differently. Home for me was where my two grandmothers lived, one in Hawaii and the other in Memphis. They are both on the other side, but their spirits remain with me. Though I have now lived in Carrollton far longer than any other place, I still think of Hawaii and Memphis as home, but especially Hawaii.
I saw the pictures of Lahaina and wondered what had survived. I found some old pictures from a trip in 1988. My sister and I spent a day in Lahaina exploring the harbor town and its history. Now it’s all gone, and I’m grieving for the dead and their families who have lost everything. It’s going to be a long recovery. A couple of days after the news of the fire, a pastor friend posted a picture of the Lahaina United Methodist Church sign. The beautiful 1922 white craftsman style building is gone, but the wooden sign set in lava stone rises from the ashes with the promise and hope that the church still stands. The congregation is determined to rebuild, and they will not be alone in this endeavor.
One of the strengths of The United Methodist Church is our connection. While the local church is the primary place for ministry, every local church is connected through an annual conference. Annual conferences are connected through a General Conference. When one of us is hurting, the whole connection comes together to support and care for our neighbors. Our name tells our story. We are very methodical in our organization, and in times of natural disaster, we mobilize people and resources to send to those in need. I feel a special connection to Lahaina UMC. My dad grew up at Harris Memorial United Methodist Church in Honolulu. In alternate summers, Harris and Lahaina would send youth groups to spend a week at the other church. Dad remembers the Lahaina youth coming to Harris, and then he went the next summer to Lahaina. Harris is the mother church of Methodism in Hawaii, growing from a Methodist society started in 1884 by Rev. Kanichi Miyama who had been sent by Japanese Methodists in San Francisco to minister to Japanese immigrant laborers. In 1896, Rev. Miyama sent his co-worker, Rev. Sotoshichi Kihara, to evangelize the plantation workers on Maui. Even then, the mission of making disciples for Jesus Christ was at the heart of the Methodist connection. Connection isn’t a uniquely Methodist thing. It’s something that Jesus taught his disciples when he said, “In as much as you do it unto the least of these, you do it unto me.” The writer of I John says, “Those who say, ‘I love God,’ and hate their brothers or sisters, are liars; for those who do not love a brother or sister whom they have seen, cannot love God whom they have not seen.” (I John 4:20) Jesus is the connection that links us together through his grace and love. Because he first loved us, we can then love each other. So, in the coming months and years, United Methodists from all over the world will put their arms around our brothers and sisters on Maui and help them rebuild their beautiful sanctuary and community. We won’t have to rebuild the church because we the people are the church, and no fire or wind or flood can destroy us. In the meantime, the Lahaina congregation will have the support of a connection that spans the globe. Wherever you see a cross and flame or #beUMC, or “Open minds, Open Hearts, Open Doors,” you can know that the people called Methodist are connecting people to God and to each other. It’s how we have been doing things for nearly 250 years. It might be time for a visit home. Keep sending prayers and thoughts, and do what you can to help.
