After a brief three-day break, the UWG women's basketball team will take the court on Saturday in Memphis Tennessee, taking on Christian Brothers at 2:00 p.m. EST.
West Georgia (7-10, 6-8 GSC) last played on January 18th vs Union University, falling 82-64 in that game. Now the Wolves will head to Memphis, for a GSC showdown with the Buccaneers, a team that the Wolves defeated in Carrollton back on November 22.
In that game, Christian Brothers (9-9, 6-8 GSC) could not slow down the trio of Katelyn Dunning, Peace Okeke, and Aniedi Nsentip, who combined for 43 points. As a team, the Wolves knocked down 10 threes at a 38.5 percent clip.
Christian Brothers comes into the game winners of two straight, defeating Delta State and Southeastern Baptist.
"We have a great challenge in front of us," said head coach Joanna Reitz. "We're neck and neck in the conference with Christain Brothers. They're playing well and it should be an outstanding game."
The Buccaneers have the third ranked offense in the GSC, averaging 69.7 points per game. CBU has three scorers ranked in the top-11 within the conference in points per game. Jeremia Montgomery leads the way averaging 14.6 per game, which is fourth in the conference. The duo Emily Jones and Yaya Coleman averages 12.4 and 12.1 points per game, respectively.
"You can't take just one thing away," coach Reitz mentioned. "Their two leading scores on the team are post players but Jones is a great scorer and player you must account for, so it's hard to know which poison to pick when you play them."
On the defensive side, CBU ranks ninth in the conference, allowing 65.8 points per game.
As for the Wolves, they're led by junior guard Stephanie Torres who averages 10.1 points per game. Last time out against Union, Torres scored a team high 13 points. As a team UWG ranks ninth in the GSC in offense, averaging 56.8 points per game. Defensively, the Wolves sit at seventh in the conference, allowing 63.9 points per game.
Tip-time on Saturday in Memphis is set for 2:00 p.m. from Canale Arena.
