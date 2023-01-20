Steph Torres

Going into weekend action, the Wolves are led by junior guard Stephanie Torres who averages 10.1 points per game. Last time out against Union, Torres scored a team high 13 points.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

After a brief three-day break, the UWG women's basketball team will take the court on Saturday in Memphis Tennessee, taking on Christian Brothers at 2:00 p.m. EST.

West Georgia (7-10, 6-8 GSC) last played on January 18th vs Union University, falling 82-64 in that game. Now the Wolves will head to Memphis, for a GSC showdown with the Buccaneers, a team that the Wolves defeated in Carrollton back on November 22.

