PENSACOLA, Fla. — The West Georgia Wolves softball team dropped their fourth-straight game on Sunday, falling to the 21st-ranked West Florida Argonauts by a 5-0 final in the third game of the Wolves’ Gulf South Conference opening series.
West Georgia (4-8, 0-3 GSC) managed just four hits in the loss, while West Florida (8-3, 3-0 GSC) got five runs on seven hits and a UWG error.
Macy Ann McKnight got the start in the circle for West Georgia, tying a season-high with six innings pitched. McKnight was solid for the majority of her seventh start of the season, but the Argos were able to tag the sophomore for four runs in the second inning, and the UWF pitching staff held the Wolves’ offense at bay.
A leadoff walk started the West Florida second and a single and an error later, the Argos had them loaded with no outs. The Argos then got a sac fly from Kayanna Perez, a two-RBI triple from Kayla Mayo , and an RBI double from Jessica Ford to make it 4-0.
A pair of hits in the fifth added another run for West Florida.
Chandler Mevis, Emma Bailey, Madison Vandergriff, and Bailey Christol had the four hits for the Wolves in the series finale.
West Georgia is now idle for five days, and then will get to play in the friendly confines of University Stadium for the first time next weekend. The Wolves host nationally-ranked Auburn Montgomery for a three-game series beginning on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Both Vandergriff’s and Christol’s singles on Sunday marked the first hits of their respective collegiate careers.
