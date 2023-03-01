WBB Torres GSC Tourney

Stephanie Torres (pictured) and Aliyah Washington both had 16 points to lead UWG in a first-round GSC tournament loss to West Florida.

 UWG Athletics

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The University of West Georgia women's basketball season ended after losing to West Florida in the GSC quarterfinals 71-57.

"We were down 25 and we had three opportunities to cut the lead down to 10 and we missed a couple of shots and turned the ball over and our youth showed", said head coach Joanna Reitz. "This was a big moment, and it took us a long time to settle in and play our game. Certainly, our post players being in foul trouble was challenging, but again the character of each person in our locker room showed in the second half because we never quit, and it is an honor to coach players like that."

Trending Videos